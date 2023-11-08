Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, LET, LIV Series and more latest scores

Justin Thomas is among the field for the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa

This week's DP World Tour event is the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City in South Africa, with Tommy Fleetwood the defending champion and Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Max Homa also among the field.

The PGA Tour heads to Southampton - not that one - for the Bermuda Championship with Adam Scott and England's Harry Hall in action.

Plus, on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda will be looking to win The ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican for the third year in a row - but faces competition from a host of top players including England's Georgia Hall and Charley Hull.

Tommy Fleetwood won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2022

What happened in the majors this year?

Brian Harman claimed victory at The Open, following on from Jon Rahm's success at The Masters, Brooks Koepka adding to his PGA Championship tally and Wyndham Clark claiming a maiden major win at the US Open.

Four of the five women's majors produced maiden major champions, with Lilia Vu coming out on top at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz winning the US Women's Open.

Celine Boutier stormed to an impressive breakthrough success at the Evian Championship, before Vu registered a second major title after beating Englishwoman Hull to AIG Women's Open glory at Walton Heath.