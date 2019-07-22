The Open: Is Brooks Koepka's 2019 major season the best ever?

Koepka has posted top-five finishes in the last five majors, winning two of them

Brooks Koepka narrowly missed out on creating major history once again at The Open, but where does his 2019 rank in the all-time great major seasons?

Koepka arrived at Royal Portrush looking for a fifth victory in 11 major appearances and with the chance to become the first player ever to post top-two finishes in all four majors of a calendar year.

The world No 1 had already finished joint runner-up to Tiger Woods at the Masters and successfully defended his PGA Championship title at Bethpage Black, before claiming second spot behind Gary Woodland in his bid for a third consecutive US Open title.

Koepka went into the final round in Northern Ireland seven strokes off the pace and failed to pressure eventual champion Shane Lowry, with a three-over 74 leaving the American in tied-fourth.

Koepka bogeyed the first four holes of his final round on at Royal Portrush

Was Koepka's season the most impressive in major history? We look at some of the other contenders...

Tiger Woods, 2000 (T4-W-W-W)

No player has ever won all four majors during a calendar year, with Tiger Woods closest to achieving the accolade after winning the last three majors of 2000 on his way to the "Tiger Slam".

Woods finished on 19 under to win The Open in 2000

Woods recovered from an opening-round 75 to finish fifth at the Masters that year before storming to a record-breaking 15-stroke victory in the US Open at Pebble Beach, with the former world No 1 then completing the career Grand Slam with an eight-shot win at The Open and successfully defending his PGA Championship title a month later.

Tiger Woods, 2005 (W-2-W-T4)

Woods would go on and defend the Claret Jug a year later

The 15-time major champion remains the only player this century to have three major victories in a season, with Woods registering another two titles during an impressive campaign in 2005.

Woods won a play-off to secure a fourth Green Jacket at Augusta and secured a wire-to-wire victory at St. Andrews - the venue where he won the Claret Jug five years earlier - with his other two results seeing him end runner-up to Michael Campbell at the US Open and claiming a share of fourth at the PGA Championship.

Rickie Fowler, 2014 (T5-T2-T2-T3)

McIlroy won the two final majors of the year in 2014, where Fowler contended

The American is still searching for his maiden major title, five years on from becoming the first player in history to finish in the top-five of all four majors in a calendar year without winning one.

Fowler finished six strokes back in tied-fifth at the Masters and was joint runner-up at the US Open when Martin Kaymer stormed to a wire-to-wire win, before ending tied-second to Rory McIlroy at The Open and two strokes behind the Northern Irishman in a share of third at Valhalla.

Jordan Spieth, 2015 (W-W-T4-2)

Spieth equalled the tournament record to claim his maiden major at the Masters

Jordan Spieth looked set to match Woods' records in 2015 when he won the first two majors of the year, with the-then 21-year-old following a maiden major success at the Masters with a one-shot win over Dustin Johnson in the US Open at Chambers Bay.

Spieth held a share of the lead during the final round of The Open but fell one stroke short of a play-off and ended in a share of fourth, with the American then moving to world No 1 after finishing runner-up to Jason Day at Whistling Straits in the year's final major.

