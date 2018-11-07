Open qualifying series features four new events

Francesco Molinari triumphed in The Open this year at Carnoustie

The Open Qualifying Series 2019 will kick off at the Emirates Australian Open, as the road to The 148th Open at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland begins.

Four new events have been added to the qualifying schedule.

The Australian Open will be the first of 16 events spanning 11 countries, and will be played across November 15-18 at The Lakes in Sydney.

It is the first opportunity for players to secure their place at Royal Portrush next year. The leading three players, who finish in the top 10 and tied and who are not already exempt, will qualify for The Open.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of the Championships at The R&A, said: "The race to qualify for The Open at Royal Portrush has well and truly begun and we are eagerly anticipating an exciting series of events as golfers around the world aim to book their place at the Championship.

Royal Portrush will host The Open Championship in 2019

"We know that there is real excitement at the prospect of The Open returning to Northern Ireland for the first time in almost 70 years and it will undoubtedly act as an extra incentive for those players who are hopeful of teeing it up at the famous Dunluce links in July."

The Open Qualifying Series is visiting Spain for the first time as the Andalucía Valderrama Masters on the European Tour will offer three places at the Open, after replacing the Open de France in the schedule.

Three new PGA Tour events will also feature for the first time: the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the RBC Canadian Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

There will be three places on offer at the Arnold Parker Invitational with a further three at the RBC Canadian Open and two golfers qualifying from the Rocket Mortage Classic.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational (won by Rory McIlroy this year) will feature on The Open qualifying schedule

Randpark in Johannesburg will host the South African Open, offering three places after merging with the Joburg Open.

In July, The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open also have three places available each.

The KOLON Korea Open will offer two places to qualifying golfers.

Throughout venues across Great Britain and Ireland, regional qualifying and final qualifying events will take place, with the Fairmont St Andrews replacing The Renaissance Club as one of the four final qualifying venues.

The last qualifying place will be confirmed at the John Deere Classic on the eve of The 148th Open.