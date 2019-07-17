When is The 148th Open and how can I watch it on Sky Sports?

0:48 The Open heads back to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports The Open heads back to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with extended coverage live on Sky Sports

The men's major season reaches a climax this week at Royal Portrush, with extended coverage of The 148th Open live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel.

Golf's original major returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951, with round-the-clock coverage during the 10 days surrounding the championship available on Sky Sports The Open.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Sky Sports will show the opening tee shot live on all four tournament days, with 15 hours of live coverage getting underway from 6.30am during the first two rounds.

Can Rory McIlroy win The Open on home soil this week?

The action gets underway from 9am on Saturday and 8am on Sunday's final round, with The Verdict then reviewing the best of each day's action after every round.

BONUS COVERAGE

Featured groups will be available for all four tournament days via the red button, with two separate feeds in the morning and two in the afternoon.

One of Thursday's Featured Groups will also be available for free via SkySports.com and the app, with viewers able to vote via the Sky Sports website for the threeball they would like to watch.

Francesco Molinari claimed a two-shot win at Carnoustie

There is also live Featured Holes coverage throughout the week, also on the red button, which will follow the players as they progress through the fifth, sixth and seventh.

A 90-minute build-up show, 'Live at The Open', is available from 4pm on Monday and Tuesday to bring you the latest news and interviews, with a bumper three-hour preview show on Wednesday from 2pm also including live coverage from the practice rounds.

Brooks Koepka has won one major this year and finished runner-up in the other two

Sky Sports News will have a live 30-minute countdown show at 6.30pm on the three pre-tournament days, as well as being on-site throughout the week with updates and rolling highlights.

Extended highlights and analysis will be available in The Verdict, while a special round up on Monday, 'How The Open Was Won', then looking back at all the key moments from the week.

Live at the Open Live on

TV TIMES (all on Sky Sports The Open)

Monday July 15 - 4pm to 5.30pm - Live at The Open

Andrew 'Beef' Johnston was a last-minute qualifier for The Open

Tuesday July 16 - 4pm to 5.30pm - Live at The Open

Wednesday July 17 - 2pm to 5pm - Live at The Open

Thursday July 18 - 6.30am to 9.30pm - The Open LIVE!

The Open Live Live on

Friday July 19 - 6.30am to 9.30pm - The Open LIVE!

Saturday July 20 - 9am to 9pm - The Open LIVE!

Tiger Woods is bidding for a 16th major title

Sunday July 21 - 8am to 8.30pm - The Open LIVE!

AND THERE'S MORE…

A special new documentary, 'The Road to Royal Portrush', reflects on The Open's return to Northern Ireland and has a number of exclusive interviews, while Nick Dougherty offers more advice and guidance in a new edition of Tee Time Tips.

Other special Open programming will be available to download via Sky Sports On Demand, while Sky Q customers can catch up with clips, highlights and entertaining features.

Live text commentary from first tee to last will be available on skysports.com and Sky Sports' mobile apps, with behind-the-scenes coverage and live clips available via Sky Sports' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Watch The 148th Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports!