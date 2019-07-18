The Open: Brooks Koepka says it's all good with Tiger Woods

3:06 Brooks Koepka was satisfied with his opening 68 at The Open Brooks Koepka was satisfied with his opening 68 at The Open

Brooks Koepka confirmed there were no issues between himself and Tiger Woods after completing his opening round at The Open.

Woods jokingly revealed earlier in the week that he had been snubbed by the world No 1 after texting him about playing a practice round together at Royal Portrush.

The Open Live Live on

The 15-time major winner had also congratulated Koepka on his US Open victory as he looked to make use of the local knowledge of his fellow American's caddie Ricky Elliott at the Northern Ireland venue.

Woods said he had not heard back from Koepka, but the PGA champion said the reason for that was that he had changed his phone number.

"I changed my phone number, that was the problem," Koepka told Sky Sports.

"I changed it at the US Open when somebody leaked it. I got about 40 text messages so I changed it Monday night and I didn't let many people know. We don't text that often so I didn't get any of the text messages. But I texted him on Wednesday from the new number and he texted me back. Don't worry, we're good."

Koepka shelters from the rain with his caddie Ricky Elliott

Koepka made a solid start at Royal Portrush with a three-under 68 as he goes in search of a fifth major victory in 10 attempts.

He looked comfortable around the course as he made birdies at the second, fifth, 12th and 14th before surprisingly slipping up at the 17th when he missed a par putt from five feet.

"I feel like I played pretty solid," he said. "I missed it in the right spots all day. One bad one on 17. That's going to cost you. Didn't really make any putts. Didn't take advantage of anything to really go low. But definitely didn't shoot myself out of it, so I'm okay with that."

Koepka is two shots off the lead after 18 holes

Koepka also remains content to rely on Elliott, who was born and raised in Portrush.

"I don't have to learn much, my caddie knows it all. I'm okay with not knowing much," he said.