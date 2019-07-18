The Open: The top shots from Day 1 at Royal Portrush

Emiliano Grillo, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods all feature in the top shots from the first round of The 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

Argentine Grillo made his mark with the first hole-in-one at The Open in three years as he aced his tee shot at the 13th.

Johnston was also a crowd pleaser when he holed a monster eagle putt at the second, while his playing partner Robert MacIntyre got in on the act with an eagle at the fifth.

Robert MacIntyre celebrates his eagle at the fifth with Andrew Johnston during the first round of The Open

There is further action from the 13th hole with an excellent tee shot from Dustin Johnson and Fleetwood drew the applause at the par-three with his putt for a birdie.

Rahm produced some wizardry from a bunker at the 17th and there was a rare highlight from Woods as he made his only birdie of the day at the 15th.

Click play on the video above to watch the best of the action from Day 1 at Royal Portrush.....