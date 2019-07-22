The Open: How social media reacted to Shane Lowry's major victory
Last Updated: 22/07/19 9:42am
Shane Lowry's victory in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday has attracted plenty of reaction on social media.
Here's a selection of tweets praising the Irishman's performance from some of his fellow players (and Niall Horan)...
The Open was a spectacle for sport. Proud to be a part of it. Many Congratulations to @ShaneLowryGolf , his family and his team on achieving a dream. Hopefully one day it can be me. Thank you everyone for your support always💪🏻#TheOpen @TheOpen pic.twitter.com/fix2ZvvluE— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) July 22, 2019
Incredible performance @ShaneLowryGolf— Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) July 21, 2019
Enjoy every single minute of it, starting from the party tonight!
Thanks to everyone in Portrush for making it an unforgettable @TheOpen for all the players and families
Very happy for one happy Irishman!— Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 21, 2019
Great to watch all the people from Ireland embrace @ShaneLowryGolf! They were so wrapped up in what he was doing. The emotion, excitement. They had so much fun! Day to bring people together. Shows how game of golf, sports can unite us!@TheOpen
Huge congratulations to @ShaneLowryGolf . You’re a great man, an incredible golfer and that was one hell of a performance. Watching an Irishman winning @TheOpen is an incredible thing. So happy for you Shane.— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 21, 2019
SO chuffed for @ShaneLowryGolf and Bo 💪🏻 two of the nicest guys you could meet.Thought I'd seen a display in Abu Dhabi but this week was outstanding.Congrats to you,all your team,family and friends.Enjoy it as you deserve it 👍🏻#winnerofthegoldmedal #championgolferoftheyear 🥇🏆— Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) July 21, 2019
What a reception for @ShaneLowryGolf on the 18th.— Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) July 21, 2019
So happy for him to win @TheOpen here!
Always been a legend has Shane. Amazing performance. 👌🏼🏌🏼♂️— Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 21, 2019
There is not much to say except..@ShaneLowryGolf— Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 21, 2019
You were amazing this week!!
I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed watching an @TheOpen as much as this one.
☘️☘️☘️
Many congratulations @ShaneLowryGolf on your phenomenal victory @TheOpen. A perfect script for the Irish faithful at Royal Portrush. Enjoy this with your family and cheers to you my friend! GP pic.twitter.com/kLGHv3bWa1— Gary Player (@garyplayer) July 21, 2019
A tad rough out there today!! Always nice playing with my pal @westwood_lee— Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) July 21, 2019
Massive congrats to @shanelowrygolf & the fans who’ve been awesome all week👏🏻 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/3vvfUnk2iL
Congratulations to @ShaneLowryGolf 🇨🇮 on winning the @TheOpen 👏🏻🍾🏆#ClaretJug @royalportrush— Annika Sorenstam (@ANNIKA59) July 21, 2019
Fred Daly was a dear friend. He would of been proud of your victory today. We all salute you!@ShaneLowryGolf @TheOpen @RandA— Tony Jacklin CBE (@jacklin_tony) July 21, 2019
Goosebumps. Absolutely incredible @ShaneLowryGolf. Congrats!! 🇮🇪 https://t.co/JyL01sQr0v— Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 21, 2019
Amazing @ShaneLowryGolf wat a way to win. I can’t wait to see ur bar bill 🤣🤣🤣.— Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 21, 2019
I wonder will Iris want to put ladybirds in the claret jug @TheOpen @ShaneLowryGolf pic.twitter.com/wLbcaCOBDw— Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) July 21, 2019