The Open: How social media reacted to Shane Lowry's major victory

Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug at his press conference after winning The Open

Shane Lowry's victory in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush on Sunday has attracted plenty of reaction on social media.

Here's a selection of tweets praising the Irishman's performance from some of his fellow players (and Niall Horan)...

The Open was a spectacle for sport. Proud to be a part of it. Many Congratulations to @ShaneLowryGolf , his family and his team on achieving a dream. Hopefully one day it can be me. Thank you everyone for your support always💪🏻#TheOpen @TheOpen pic.twitter.com/fix2ZvvluE — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) July 22, 2019

Incredible performance @ShaneLowryGolf

Enjoy every single minute of it, starting from the party tonight!

Thanks to everyone in Portrush for making it an unforgettable @TheOpen for all the players and families — Francesco Molinari (@F_Molinari) July 21, 2019

Very happy for one happy Irishman!

Great to watch all the people from Ireland embrace @ShaneLowryGolf! They were so wrapped up in what he was doing. The emotion, excitement. They had so much fun! Day to bring people together. Shows how game of golf, sports can unite us!@TheOpen — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) July 21, 2019

Huge congratulations to @ShaneLowryGolf . You’re a great man, an incredible golfer and that was one hell of a performance. Watching an Irishman winning @TheOpen is an incredible thing. So happy for you Shane. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 21, 2019

SO chuffed for @ShaneLowryGolf and Bo 💪🏻 two of the nicest guys you could meet.Thought I'd seen a display in Abu Dhabi but this week was outstanding.Congrats to you,all your team,family and friends.Enjoy it as you deserve it 👍🏻#winnerofthegoldmedal #championgolferoftheyear 🥇🏆 — Ross Fisher (@RossFisher) July 21, 2019

What a reception for @ShaneLowryGolf on the 18th.

So happy for him to win @TheOpen here! — Bernd Wiesberger (@BWiesberger) July 21, 2019

Always been a legend has Shane. Amazing performance. 👌🏼🏌🏼‍♂️ — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) July 21, 2019

There is not much to say except..@ShaneLowryGolf

You were amazing this week!!

I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed watching an @TheOpen as much as this one.

☘️☘️☘️ — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) July 21, 2019

Many congratulations @ShaneLowryGolf on your phenomenal victory @TheOpen. A perfect script for the Irish faithful at Royal Portrush. Enjoy this with your family and cheers to you my friend! GP pic.twitter.com/kLGHv3bWa1 — Gary Player (@garyplayer) July 21, 2019

A tad rough out there today!! Always nice playing with my pal @westwood_lee

Massive congrats to @shanelowrygolf & the fans who’ve been awesome all week👏🏻 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/3vvfUnk2iL — Danny Willett (@Danny_Willett) July 21, 2019

Fred Daly was a dear friend. He would of been proud of your victory today. We all salute you!@ShaneLowryGolf @TheOpen @RandA — Tony Jacklin CBE (@jacklin_tony) July 21, 2019

Amazing @ShaneLowryGolf wat a way to win. I can’t wait to see ur bar bill 🤣🤣🤣. — Andrew 'Beef' Johnston (@BeefGolf) July 21, 2019