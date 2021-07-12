When is The 149th Open and how can I watch it on Sky Sports?

1:38 Ahead of The 149th Open, the Sky Sports team look ahead to the final men's major of the year and assess some of the possible contenders. Ahead of The 149th Open, the Sky Sports team look ahead to the final men's major of the year and assess some of the possible contenders.

After the R&A cancelled The Open last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Championship will be played at Royal St George's in Kent this week (July 15-18), with all the action exclusively live on Sky Sports The Open.

Round-the-clock coverage during the 10 days surrounding The 149th Open will be available on Sky Sports The Open, showing all the action on the four tournament days and offering dedicated programming throughout the week.

Shane Lowry will be defending the title he won at Royal Portrush two years ago but most of the leading players in the world will be in Sandwich to challenge for the Claret Jug.

Jon Rahm is bidding to follow up his US Open victory in the final men's major of the year and there is a strong American contingent led by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, while Rory McIlroy will be hoping to claim an elusive fifth major success.

Rory McIlroy was at Royal St George's for a practice round on Sunday ahead of The 149th Open

Or will the likes of Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton secure a first major success?

The best way to find out is to stay tuned to Sky Sports The Open throughout the week, with the action live from the opening tee shot on the four tournament days, with The Verdict then reviewing the best of the day's play.

Ahead of the tournament we will also have live previews from Royal St George's on Monday and Tuesday with live coverage of the practice round on Wednesday.

There will also be highlights of each day's action and a host of special programmes and features throughout the week.

Other special Open programming will be available to download via Sky Sports On Demand, while Sky Q customers can catch up with clips, highlights and entertaining features.

Live text commentary from first tee to last will be available on skysports.com and Sky Sports' mobile apps, with behind-the-scenes coverage and live clips available via Sky Sports' Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

TV TIMES (on Sky Sports The Open)

Monday July 12:

4pm to 6pm - Live from The Open Championship

Tuesday July 13:

4pm to 6pm - Live from The Open Championship

Wednesday July 14:

2pm to 5pm - The Open practice round LIVE!

Some 32,000 fans are expected to attend The Open each day

Thursday July 15:

6.30am to 8.30pm - The Open LIVE!

8.30pm to 9.30pm - The Verdict LIVE!

Friday July 16:

6.30am to 8.30pm - The Open LIVE!

8.30pm to 9.30pm - The Verdict LIVE!

Saturday July 17:

9am to 8pm - The Open LIVE!

8pm to 9pm - The Verdict LIVE!

Sunday July 18:

8am to 7pm - The Open LIVE!

7pm to 8pm - The Verdict LIVE!