The 149th Open: West Ham fan Billy Horschel reveals Hammers-themed bag for Royal St George's

0:21 WGC Match Play champion Billy Horschel says he received a text from West Ham captain Mark Noble congratulating him on his victory WGC Match Play champion Billy Horschel says he received a text from West Ham captain Mark Noble congratulating him on his victory

American Billy Horschel is hoping to have the support of West Ham fans at this week's Open Championship after revealing a Hammers-themed bag for the tournament.

The 34-year-old, a six-time winner on the PGA Tour, became a fan of West Ham while in college and his English stats guy Mark Horton is also a supporter of the Premier League club.

As a result, world No 25 Horschel will display West Ham's colours and crest on his bag at Royal St George's and has thanked the club for giving him permission to do so.

He wrote on Instagram: "Excited to rock my West Ham bag this week at The Open. Hopefully it brings me luck and support from the Hammer fans! And thank you to the club for allowing me to use the crest on the bag! #coyi."

Horschel won the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March and revealed afterwards he had received a message of congratulations from West Ham stalwart Mark Noble.

"Mark Noble sent me a text," he said after beating Scottie Scheffler in the final at Austin Country Club.

"I've never met Mark, but he got my number from Francesco Molinari and sent me a text yesterday. That was one of the coolest things, and we were texting back and forth."