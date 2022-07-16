The 150th Open: Tee times and pairings for the fourth round on the Old Course at St Andrews

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Lowry jumped to -7 and then -9 on the leaderboard after he hit two spectacular chip shots for eagles on the 9th and 10th holes! Shane Lowry jumped to -7 and then -9 on the leaderboard after he hit two spectacular chip shots for eagles on the 9th and 10th holes!

Pairings and tee times for the fourth round of The 150th Open, held on the historic Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.

USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting from Hole One

0720 Sam Bairstow (Eng) (x)

0730 Jamie Rutherford (Eng), Wyndham Clark

0740 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), David Law (Sco)

0750 Sam Burns, Sungjae Im (Kor)

0800 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Adri Arnaus (Esp)

0810 Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter (Eng)

0825 Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wayne 'Radar' Riley gives the ultimate tour of the Old Course ahead of the 150th Open Championship Wayne 'Radar' Riley gives the ultimate tour of the Old Course ahead of the 150th Open Championship

0835 Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x), Jordan Smith (Eng)

0845 Barclay Brown (Eng) (x), Danny Willett (Eng)

0855 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)

0905 Lars van Meijel (Ned), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)

The Open Live Live on

0915 Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak

0930 Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage (Eng)

0940 Paul Casey (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

0950 Justin De Los Santos (Phi), Tony Finau

1000 Thomas Detry (Bel), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A paddleboarder and passenger watched events at The Open from the North Sea, before a slight mishap... A paddleboarder and passenger watched events at The Open from the North Sea, before a slight mishap...

1010 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Corey Conners (Can)

1020 Adrian Meronk (Pol), John Parry (Eng)

1040 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Talor Gooch

1050 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Abraham Ancer (Mex)

1100 David Carey (Irl), Lee Westwood (Eng)

1110 Harold Varner III, Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)

1120 Brad Kennedy (Aus), Filippo Celli (Ita) (x)

1130 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

The Open Verdict Live on

1145 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Richard Mansell (Eng)

1155 Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1205 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Xander Schauffele

1215 Jon Rahm (Esp), Victor Perez (Fra)

Rahm's hopes faded with a third-round 71

1225 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Will Zalatoris

1235 Ian Poulter (Eng), Anthony Quayle (Aus)

1255 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Aaron Wise

Live: Sunday @ The Open Live on

1305 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Russell Henley

1315 Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1325 Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1335 Shane Lowry (Irl), Brian Harman

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shane Lowry jumped to -7 and then -9 on the leaderboard after he hit two spectacular chip shots for eagles on the 9th and 10th holes! Shane Lowry jumped to -7 and then -9 on the leaderboard after he hit two spectacular chip shots for eagles on the 9th and 10th holes!

1345 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kevin Kisner

1400 Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

1410 Adam Scott (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1420 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Dustin Johnson

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fleetwood believes his third round six-under-par 66 keeps him in contention heading into the final round of The Open Tommy Fleetwood believes his third round six-under-par 66 keeps him in contention heading into the final round of The Open

1430 Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

1440 Cameron Smith (Aus), Cameron Young

1450 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Watch the final round of The 150th Open from 8am on Sunday live on Sky Sports The Open. There will be lots of extra action via the red button on Sky Sports The Open, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, with Featured Groups and Featured Holes available to enjoy as the world's best players tackle the Home of Golf.