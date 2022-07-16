The 150th Open: Tee times and pairings for the fourth round on the Old Course at St Andrews
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland take share of the lead into the final day, with Cameron Smith and Cameron Young tied-third - watch the final round live on Sky Sports The Open from 8am on Sunday
Last Updated: 16/07/22 9:16pm
Pairings and tee times for the fourth round of The 150th Open, held on the historic Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.
USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs
Starting from Hole One
0720 Sam Bairstow (Eng) (x)
0730 Jamie Rutherford (Eng), Wyndham Clark
0740 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), David Law (Sco)
0750 Sam Burns, Sungjae Im (Kor)
0800 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Adri Arnaus (Esp)
0810 Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter (Eng)
0825 Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
0835 Aaron Jarvis (Cay) (x), Jordan Smith (Eng)
0845 Barclay Brown (Eng) (x), Danny Willett (Eng)
0855 Sebastian Munoz (Col), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)
0905 Lars van Meijel (Ned), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn)
0915 Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak
0930 Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage (Eng)
0940 Paul Casey (Eng), Jason Scrivener (Aus)
0950 Justin De Los Santos (Phi), Tony Finau
1000 Thomas Detry (Bel), Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)
1010 Sergio Garcia (Esp), Corey Conners (Can)
1020 Adrian Meronk (Pol), John Parry (Eng)
1040 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Talor Gooch
1050 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Abraham Ancer (Mex)
1100 David Carey (Irl), Lee Westwood (Eng)
1110 Harold Varner III, Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor)
1120 Brad Kennedy (Aus), Filippo Celli (Ita) (x)
1130 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
1145 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Richard Mansell (Eng)
1155 Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1205 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Xander Schauffele
1215 Jon Rahm (Esp), Victor Perez (Fra)
1225 Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Will Zalatoris
1235 Ian Poulter (Eng), Anthony Quayle (Aus)
1255 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Aaron Wise
1305 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Russell Henley
1315 Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari (Ita)
1325 Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1335 Shane Lowry (Irl), Brian Harman
1345 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Kevin Kisner
1400 Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
1410 Adam Scott (Aus), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1420 Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Dustin Johnson
1430 Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
1440 Cameron Smith (Aus), Cameron Young
1450 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Viktor Hovland (Nor)
