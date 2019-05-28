Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Anthony Joshua wants to sit down with Deontay Wilder and 'get this fight sorted'

3:45 Anthony Joshua has called for 'face-to-face' talks with Deontay WIlder Anthony Joshua has called for 'face-to-face' talks with Deontay WIlder

Anthony Joshua wants face-to-face talks with Deontay Wilder to thrash out a unification showdown with the American after he "shines" against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua defends his IBF, WBO and WBA 'Super' heavyweight titles against Ruiz Jr on his US debut at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Wilder rekindled hope the pair would finally meet in the ring when he promised he would fight Joshua after destroying mandatory challenger Dominic Breazeale in one round earlier this month to retain his WBC crown.

0:35 Deontay Wilder delivers a showreel knockout against Dominic Breazeale Deontay Wilder delivers a showreel knockout against Dominic Breazeale

Joshua, who knocked out Breazeale in seven rounds when they met in 2016, now intends to impress against Ruiz Jr in order to nail down a fight with the American knockout specialist later this year.

"Saturday night, win and look good," Joshua told Sky Sports. "Straight to Wilder."

Ruiz Jr stepped in to face Joshua after his original opponent Jarrell Miller tested positive for three banned substances.

2:28 Coach Manny Robles says that Andy Ruiz Jr is ready to produce an upset this weekend Coach Manny Robles says that Andy Ruiz Jr is ready to produce an upset this weekend

"There's been a lot of interest around the whole fight. The Jarrell Miller situation, the Wilder situation, (Tyson) Fury, Dillian Whyte all these heavyweights," added Joshua.

"It's my time to shine now, so it's good, I feel the buzz, it's really good."

The undefeated unified champion believes Saturday's fight against Ruiz Jr will be the final leg of his journey to holding all four belts.

"There's steps, without all the hardship I went through. I'd never be at MSG and without the fight Saturday night, going through the tough times, emotions, physical struggle, I'd never get to Wilder.

"So I've got to get through that and straight on to the big fight."

1:27 Andy Ruiz Jr says that his fight against Joseph Parker will help him against Anthony Joshua this weekend Andy Ruiz Jr says that his fight against Joseph Parker will help him against Anthony Joshua this weekend

To achieve his dream of become undisputed champion, Joshua is willing to meet his WBC rival and thrash out their differences.

"They should sit us down face to face, that would be good. I think they should sit us down face to face and talk about what the issues are man to man and get this fight sorted this year."

