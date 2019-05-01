Brock Lesnar will reportedly not be returning to the Octagon

UFC president Dana White says Brock Lesnar is retiring and will not be fighting Daniel Cormier.
Earlier this year it was reported that Lesnar and Cormier could be set for a heavyweight title showdown this summer.
But, when asked about Lesnar on ESPN on Tuesday, White said: "He told me he's done.
"He's retired."
WWE superstar Lesnar, 41, has not fought in the Octagon since defeating Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in July 2016 - a victory which was later changed to a no-contest after Lesnar failed a drug test.
Lesnar recently lost his WWE Universal title, when he was defeated by Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania.
In the absence of Lesnar, the UFC are close to agreeing a heavyweight showdown between Comier and former champion Stipe Miocic.
Miocic told ESPN: "I'm ready.
"And I'm going to take back what's mine."