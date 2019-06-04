Khabib Nurmagomedov to face Dustin Poirier at UFC242

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return at UFC242

Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to return to the octagon in September to face Dustin Poirier at UFC242 in Abu Dhabi.

It is the first time Nurmagomedov has fought since retaining his UFC lightweight title with a win over Conor McGregor in October last year.

Image: Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor Mcgregor last year

After the official confirmation, undefeated Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter: "Welcome aboard Dustin Poirier."

His opponent Poirier meanwhile will come into UFC242 on the back of a five-fight winning streak, his last defeat being against Michael Johnson in 2016.

Nurmagomedov was handed a nine-month suspension and a fine of $500,000 by the Nevada State Athletic Commission following a post-fight melee after his victory over McGregor.

Image: Khabib's victory over McGregor means he has won all 27 of his fights

The 30-year-old threw his gum shield towards McGregor's corner and scaled the octagon before attempting to attack someone in the Irishman's team.

While that was happening, McGregor was involved in a confrontation after a couple of members of the Russian's team had entered the cage.