Conor McGregor hints at WWE role in tweet to congratulate Becky Lynch

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from MMA last month

Conor McGregor has dropped a huge hint he could be heading to WWE in a tweet to congratulate Becky Lynch.

The Irish UFC star announced last month that he had retired from mixed martial arts, which prompted speculation that he could follow in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey and make a move to sports entertainment.

That speculation increased when WWE wrestler Finn Balor replied to McGregor's retirement tweet with one which said: "See you at (Wrestle)Mania."

Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ.

Wow!

What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty!

Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do.

Or could I... — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 8, 2019

McGregor did not appear at WrestleMania, which took place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night, but he did post a message of congratulations to Becky Lynch shortly after it following her victory in the main event match.

Becky Lynch won both the Raw and SmackDown titles in the main event of WrestleMania on Sunday night

McGregor would be highly sought after by WWE because of his enormous star power and because of the success the company has previously had with using athletes from other sports.

He has also fuelled speculation that he might be ready to take on boxer Paulie Malignaggi in a bare knuckle fight, and has hinted he could even make a return to MMA.