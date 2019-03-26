Conor McGregor retires from MMA

Conor McGregor, a former two-weight UFC world champion, has announced his retirement from MMA.

McGregor, 30, wrote on Twitter: "Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today.

"I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

"I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as “Mixed Martial Art” today.

I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition.

I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement.

Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2019

The news comes two weeks after McGregor was arrested in south Florida for allegedly smashing and stealing a man's phone after he tried to take a picture of the Irishman.

McGregor was charged with strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief, according to the Miami Beach Police report.

In 2016, McGregor said he had "decided to retire young", also via Twitter, after suffering his first UFC defeat to Nate Diaz, but returned for a rematch with the American three months later.

McGregor was beaten in his last fight - a return to the UFC after a two-year hiatus - by Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 after submitting to his rival midway through the fourth round.

A brawl in the aftermath of the fight led to McGregor being banned for six months and fined £38,095. Khabib was also suspended.

During his break from UFC, McGregor turned his hand to boxing, losing by TKO to Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas.