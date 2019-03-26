Conor McGregor: Finn Balor hints at WrestleMania role for ex-UFC star
Last Updated: 26/03/19 2:24pm
Finn Balor has hinted on social media that Conor McGregor could appear at WrestleMania after quitting MMA.
Former two-weight UFC world champion McGregor confirmed on Tuesday morning that he was walking away from the octagon and said: "Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"
That led to fellow Irishman Balor to respond on Twitter with a simple message which just said: "See you at 'mania brother."
Balor's words could well be in jest and he regularly makes statements on social media which are interpreted as cryptic but are often for his own enjoyment.
McGregor is someone in whom WWE would be hugely interested following their success with another ex-UFC star Ronda Rousey, who is due to be part of the first women's match to headline WrestleMania on April 7.
The company has a long tradition in working with competitors from other sports and are likely to be linked with a move for recently retired NFL player Rob Gronkowski.
They have also recruited former UFC fighter Matt Riddle and ex-rugby league professional Luke Menzies to their performance centre and have previously worked with boxers Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson.