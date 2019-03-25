Wrestlemania to be headlined by women's triple-threat title match

The women's Raw Championship triple threat match will headline WrestleMania 35

The triple-threat Raw Women's Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will be the first women's WrestleMania main event.

Rousey will put her title on the line in Brooklyn in two weeks' time as WrestleMania 35 hits MetLife Stadium and the eagerly-anticipated three-way match-up will top the bill in East Rutherford.

The three women involved are among WWE's biggest names with former UFC champion Rousey blazing a trail since she entered the fray last year.

Becky Lynch has risen to become one of the most popular competitors in the entire of WWE

Flair, the daughter of Hall of Fame superstar Ric Flair, is a seven-time champion and her rivalry with Lynch has gone to another level over the last few months.

The Royal Rumble winner has set her sights on a Raw Championship to go with her previous spells as a two-time SmackDown women's champion.

It follows on from Evolution in October, the WWE's sell-out and first all-women pay-per-view event and represents what many have believed to be the final step on the journey to full parity between the men's and women's divisions.