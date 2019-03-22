WWE News

News

WWE superstars when they were fans - throwback picture special

Last Updated: 22/03/19 11:24am

Bayley is perhaps the best-known WWE superfan - as shown by this picture with John Cena - but the company does have others...
Bayley is perhaps the best-known WWE superfan - as shown by this picture with John Cena - but the company does have others...

It's a well-known fact that the majority of today's WWE wrestlers were sports entertainment fans growing up.

Some, however, were bigger fans than others. And some even went as far as meeting their heroes, many of whom they now share a ring and a locker room with.

Check out this collection of superstar pictures taken from a time when their hopes and dreams were still exactly that and aspirations of a career in the business seemed a lifetime away...

Long before she was The Boss, Sasha Banks was having her picture taken with the Bella Twins
Long before she was The Boss, Sasha Banks was having her picture taken with the Bella Twins
Kofi Kingston smiles for the camera as he bags a fan picture with Rock n Roll Express tag-team legend Ricky Morton
Kofi Kingston smiles for the camera as he bags a fan picture with Rock n Roll Express tag-team legend Ricky Morton
Zelina Vega has found herself opposing Jeff Hardy on several occasions but it was a different story back in the day
Zelina Vega has found herself opposing Jeff Hardy on several occasions but it was a different story back in the day
Bayley - predicting her future world championship reigns with a replica belt - meets former WWF world champ the Iron Sheik
Bayley - predicting her future world championship reigns with a replica belt - meets former WWF world champ the Iron Sheik
A much younger Johnny Gargano indulges in some childhood fantasy booking
A much younger Johnny Gargano indulges in some childhood fantasy booking
Peyton Royce takes a photo opportunity with Mickie James and Jeff Hardy
Peyton Royce takes a photo opportunity with Mickie James and Jeff Hardy
Billie Kay and Rey Mysterio - roster colleagues on SmackDown today - met up way back
Billie Kay and Rey Mysterio - roster colleagues on SmackDown today - met up way back
Ricochet - complete with 'unique' haircut - enjoys an early exchange with Triple H
Ricochet - complete with 'unique' haircut - enjoys an early exchange with Triple H

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Mick Foley Exclusive!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

©2019 Sky UK