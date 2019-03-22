WWE superstars when they were fans - throwback picture special

Bayley is perhaps the best-known WWE superfan - as shown by this picture with John Cena - but the company does have others...

It's a well-known fact that the majority of today's WWE wrestlers were sports entertainment fans growing up.

Some, however, were bigger fans than others. And some even went as far as meeting their heroes, many of whom they now share a ring and a locker room with.

Check out this collection of superstar pictures taken from a time when their hopes and dreams were still exactly that and aspirations of a career in the business seemed a lifetime away...

Long before she was The Boss, Sasha Banks was having her picture taken with the Bella Twins

Kofi Kingston smiles for the camera as he bags a fan picture with Rock n Roll Express tag-team legend Ricky Morton

Zelina Vega has found herself opposing Jeff Hardy on several occasions but it was a different story back in the day

Bayley - predicting her future world championship reigns with a replica belt - meets former WWF world champ the Iron Sheik

A much younger Johnny Gargano indulges in some childhood fantasy booking

Peyton Royce takes a photo opportunity with Mickie James and Jeff Hardy

Billie Kay and Rey Mysterio - roster colleagues on SmackDown today - met up way back