WATCH: Best of SmackDown Gauntlet!

Last Updated: 20/03/19 1:14pm
In this special edition we focus on the Kofi Kingston vs. The Bar, Rowan, Samoa Joe, Randy Orton & Daniel Bryan in a Gauntlet Match!
It was the night Kofi Kingston ran the gauntlet for the right to fight Daniel Bryan for his WWE title at WrestleMania.

He was successful, too - seeing off five opponents consecutively to book his spot before a cruel twist of Vince McMahon-engineered fate conspired against him.

The match itself lasted 55 minutes and contained plenty of high spots and high drama.

We've condensed the best moments into a special highlights reel, which you can see by clicking on the video above.

And don't forget, you can catch the repeat of SmackDown at 9pm tonight on Sky Sports Arena.

