Kurt Angle to face Baron Corbin in WrestleMania farewell match

1:30 Kurt Angle will face Baron Corbin in his final match, at WrestleMania 35 Kurt Angle will face Baron Corbin in his final match, at WrestleMania 35

Kurt Angle has selected Baron Corbin as the final opponent of his career, in a match at WrestleMania 35.

Angle made the announcement on Monday night's Raw as his 'farewell tour' continued with a win over Chad Gable.

"There are so many superstars that I want to face, but there is only one that I want to beat," he told the crowd in Chicago.

"He is a man who has made my life a living hell and that man is Baron Corbin. Nothing would make me happier than to make Baron Corbin tap out at WrestleMania."

Corbin is now set to face Angle at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on April 7

Corbin and Angle were involved in a long program last year when the former replaced the latter as the general manager of Raw.

It had been widely speculated that John Cena would face Angle in the final match of his career but that does not look like happening at this point.