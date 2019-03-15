Mick Foley reveals advice he gave WWE star Becky Lynch

1:19 WWE legend Mick Foley reveals what advice he gave to Becky Lynch before she became the hottest superstar in WWE WWE legend Mick Foley reveals what advice he gave to Becky Lynch before she became the hottest superstar in WWE

WWE legend Mick Foley has revealed the advice he gave to Becky Lynch - and believes a women's match should main-event WrestleMania for the first time this year.

Foley told Sky Sports that there will be huge unrest from fans if the Raw women's title match between Lynch, champion Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair does not go on last at the super-show on April 7.

"I believe the women are going to main-event WrestleMania this year and if they don't, I think there'll be a mass exodus of people from around the world," he said.

Lynch will challenge Ronda Rousey for her Raw women's title in a WrestleMania match also including Charlotte Flair

"I believe their time has come. Becky Lynch has succeeded in becoming the biggest name in our business and I think that's great.

"She's a good friend, she's a wonderful person and it couldn't happen to a nicer lass."

Foley is confident that Lynch is the biggest star in WWE today, and agrees with the common comparison that has been made with her and late-1990s star 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

"I see it being an exciting match; Ronda is going out on a limb to create this really dislikeable persona and I think it works," he said.

"I go back to my messages about eight or nine months ago and when she came to me for some advice I told her to be patient and to be ready.

"Then when she got the opportunity, she ran with it like nobody I've ever seen, like 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin."