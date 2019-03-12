Sheffield United's Billy Sharp meets WWE star Mick Foley
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp met his WWE hero Mick Foley after the Blades' 2-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday.
The pair have become good friends since Sharp used Foley's iconic 'Mr Socko' wrestling move as a goal celebration after scoring against Norwich earlier this season.
WWE superstar Foley was a guest at Bramall Lane after he enjoyed breakfast at Sharp's home on Tuesday morning and claims he has now even become a Blades fan.
Big mick @RealMickFoley is in the house, in my house to be exact. It’s a bit surreal to have breakfast with a true wrestling legend. pic.twitter.com/p3Z0IEhHQU— billy sharp (@billysharp10) March 12, 2019
Sharp and Foley sat down with Sky Sports for a five-minute long interview to discuss their unique friendship after the match.
Click on the video above to watch when Sharp met Foley!