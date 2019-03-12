Sheffield United News

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp meets WWE star Mick Foley

Last Updated: 13/03/19 12:06am
5:00
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp met his WWE hero Mick Foley after the Blades' 2-1 win over Brentford on Tuesday.
Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp met his WWE hero Mick Foley after the Blades' 2-0 win over Brentford on Tuesday.

The pair have become good friends since Sharp used Foley's iconic 'Mr Socko' wrestling move as a goal celebration after scoring against Norwich earlier this season.

WWE superstar Foley was a guest at Bramall Lane after he enjoyed breakfast at Sharp's home on Tuesday morning and claims he has now even become a Blades fan.
3:11
Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Brentford.
Sharp and Foley sat down with Sky Sports for a five-minute long interview to discuss their unique friendship after the match.

Click on the video above to watch when Sharp met Foley!

