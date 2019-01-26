WATCH: Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp's 'Mr Socko' celebration

0:33 Sheffield United striker Sharp equalised from the spot against Norwich and proceeded to carry out a "Mr Socko" celebration! Sheffield United striker Sharp equalised from the spot against Norwich and proceeded to carry out a "Mr Socko" celebration!

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp equalised from the penalty spot during his side's 2-2 draw with Norwich before carrying out a "Mr Socko" celebration!

With the Royal Rumble, which is live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday, just around the corner, Sharp gave a nod to the WWE when he pulled out a sock puppet made famous by Mick Foley's character Mankind.

Known as 'Mr Socko' to wrestling fans, Sharp celebrated his equaliser with the sock puppet just before half-time.

After the break, it was Norwich who wrestled themselves back in front in the second half through Teemu Pukki's 21st goal of the season.

However, Sharp brought the two sides level again with 11 minutes remaining to hand Sheffield United a point that sees them move to third in the Sky Bet Championship table.

