QUIZ: Test your Becky Lynch knowledge with our straight fire trivia challenge!

Becky Lynch has become the hottest property in WWE - so how much do you know about the straight fire Irish star?

How much do you know about SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch? Find out with our straight fire trivia challenge.

Lynch has become the hottest property in WWE since taking the championship from Charlotte Flair and producing an epic last woman standing match with her at the company's first all-female Box Office event, Evolution.

She also played a key role in the invasion of Raw by the SmackDown crew, suffering a broken face and concussion after a punch from Nia Jax left her bloodied but triumphant in one of the iconic images of the modern era.

Lynch was left bloodied after a brawl between the women of SmackDown and Raw last month

The 31-year-old has also upped the intensity on social media, entering into a long war with Ronda Rousey - who she was scheduled to face at SummerSlam but was unable to do so due to the Jax-inflicted injury.

Lynch's latest title defence will take place on the TLC pay-per-view on December 16 in WWE's first tables, ladders and chairs match for its female competitors.

The quiz is below - so get ready to take the test!