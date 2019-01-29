Becky Lynch challenges Ronda Rousey to WrestleMania showdown

4:17 Becky Lynch appears on Raw to announce that she will face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Becky Lynch appears on Raw to announce that she will face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch challenged Ronda Rousey to a WrestleMania showdown when they went head-to-head on WWE Raw.

Rousey did not back down and vowed to "own" Lynch, accepting a match at WWE's biggest event of the year which will take place in New Jersey on April 7.

Rousey cost Lynch her SmackDown women's title last month. Lynch then won the women's Royal Rumble last weekend and is now set to resume her rivalry with Raw women's champion Rousey who, earlier in the night on Monday, submitted Bayley with an Armbar.

Seth Rollins has chosen to challenge for Brock Lesnar's Universal championship at WrestleMania.

Winning the Royal Rumble gave Rollins a choice between facing Lesnar or Daniel Bryan but his decision was made clear on Raw.

Lesnar, however, struck him with six consecutive F-5s. Rollins had earlier pinned Dean Ambrose.

A bad week for Finn Balor got worse when he was left beaten up by Bobby Lashley.

Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle in a grudge match, having replaced him as Raw's General Manager.

Nia Jax and Tamina defeated Alexa Bliss and Mickie James to qualify for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match.

Elias smashed a guitar over Jeff Jarrett and Road Dogg.