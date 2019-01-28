WWE: WrestleMania matches set at Royal Rumble

2:49 We've picked out some of the best moments from the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble in Phoenix. Don't forget to order Royal Rumble repeats on Sky Box Office We've picked out some of the best moments from the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble in Phoenix. Don't forget to order Royal Rumble repeats on Sky Box Office

Two WWE superstars secured WrestleMania title matches on a night of high drama at the Royal Rumble in Phoenix.

Becky Lynch will have a championship contest of her choosing at the largest event of the year after a controversial ending to the women's Rumble match while Seth Rollins will have the same honour after winning the men's.

Lynch was not an official entrant in the match but took the place of Lana at #28, who was unable to make it to the ring after suffering an injury in a fall during the United States championship match between Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura earlier in the night.

She progressed to the final two against old adversary Charlotte Flair and managed to overcome a leg injury of her own to eliminate Flair and take the victory which secures a WrestleMania title match.

Lynch had come up short in her attempt to regain the SmackDown title from Asuka earlier in the night, tapping out to an Asuka Lock, while Ronda Rousey also retained the Raw women's championship with a submission victory over Sasha Banks.

Rousey is likely to be the Mania opponent for Lynch while Rollins is likely to target Universal champion Brock Lesnar, whose reigns remains intact following a win over Finn Balor.

Balor gave a strong account of himself and got into a winning position with a Coup de Grace only for Lesnar to transition his pin attempt into a Kimura for a tap-out.

Rollins eliminated Braun Strowman last in a men's Rumble which featured a hugely controversial moment when Nia Jax attacked R-Truth as he attempted to enter at #30, taking his place in the match.

After eliminating Mustafa Ali, Jax then found herself on the receiving end of an RKO, a 619 and a Dolph Ziggler superkick before she was thrown out by Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.

In a tense battle, Daniel Bryan retained the WWE championship with a win over AJ Styles which was secured when Erick Rowan - who has no prior connection to either man - gave Styles a choke slam with the referee out.

The evening's only title change took place in the match for the SmackDown tag championships, with Shane McMahon and The Miz winning them from The Bar.