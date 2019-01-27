WWE: Paige targets managerial role after ending run as SmackDown GM

2:39 Paige is looking for a new role in WWE since stepping down as SmackDown GM and is hoping to manage a superstar Paige is looking for a new role in WWE since stepping down as SmackDown GM and is hoping to manage a superstar

Paige says she is unsure of her future role in WWE but would like to work as a ringside manager.

The British star remains unable to compete 11 months on from the neck injury which forced her into retirement at the age of 25.

Since that announcement, Paige has been used as the on-screen general manager of SmackDown, a role in which many felt she excelled but which she has lost as part of the sweeping changes WWE has made to its product in the past month.

Her preference now would be to act as a manager, either for someone from the women's or the men's side of the roster.

"At this point I don't know," she said. "I'd love to be a manager for somebody. I don't know who put that's something I'd love to do so I'll put that out there in the universe.

"I just want to be part of the company. I love this company and I love to talk a lot so give me a microphone and I'll give it a good old-fashioned try.

"I loved being general manager and it was a surprise to me (to stop that) but WWE evolves all the time and you have to evolve and deal with it."

Paige also confirmed she will not be making a shock entrance in the Royal Rumble, which takes place at midnight on Sunday on Sky Sports Box Office.

Paige returned to the ring in December 2017 as the leader of the Absolution faction but suffered her career-ending injury on Boxing Day that same year

As well as still being medically retired, Paige will be in Utah promoting her biographical film Fighting With My Family, which is released in the United Kingdom in March.

"I'm not here," she said. "I'm going to be at the Sundance festival promoting my new film and I'm very excited about that.

"I love the film. It's a film about my life so I'm going to love it either way but the feedback has all been very good."