WATCH: Undertaker's shock 2002 Royal Rumble exit at the hands of Maven

1:00 Back at Royal Rumble 2002, Maven pulled off one of the biggest shocks of all time by eliminating The Undertaker! Back at Royal Rumble 2002, Maven pulled off one of the biggest shocks of all time by eliminating The Undertaker!

In the words of Jim Ross, "that is the biggest shock I have ever seen in Royal Rumble history"...

It is certainly hard to argue with good old JR that the elimination of The Undertaker by the absolute beginner Maven is anything but the Rumble's biggest upset.

The Dead Man was digging holes and taking souls with such ferocity in that year's Rumble that he had the ring to himself when Tough Enough season one winner Maven made his entrance.

Stepping over Matt Hardy, who had just been unceremoniously tossed over the top rope, few gave Maven any chance of doing any damage to a legitimate WWE legend.

Taker even allowed himself a little smirk as Maven barrelled to the ring, all shimmering muscle and good intention.

He walked straight into a big boot and it appeared that his was a Royal Rumble flame which would burn ever so briefly.

Enter Lita and the Hardys, who provided a major assist for a major upset - and one whose place in the rich tapestry of Royal Rumble history will be remembered forever.

This year's Royal Rumble is live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight tonight. Click here to make sure you don't miss a moment of the action!