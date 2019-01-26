Make your WWE Royal Rumble predictions!

Do you think Finn Balor can conquer the Beast Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble? Make your opinion count with our predictions

It's Royal Rumble time on Sunday night - so how do you think the big matches will go down?

Seven of WWE's top titles will be on the line at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday night as WWE kick off 2019 with a huge bang at the first Sky Sports Box Office event of the year.

It promises to be a night with major WrestleMania ramifications too, as the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will go on to championship bouts at the April super-show.

We want to know how you think the seven non-Rumble matches will go down on the evening - because anyone can enter the Rumbles, we've had to leave them off in the predictions panel.

The event gets under way at midnight live on Sky Sports Box Office, and you can make sure you see it with our point-and-click booking page here!