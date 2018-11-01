WWE News

News

The WWE Gossip column

Last Updated: 01/11/18 7:20pm

All of the latest gossip, news and speculation from inside WWE and around the world of sports entertainment.

Orton: Does Cena still wrestle?

Randy Orton has made villainy the cornerstone of his character in recent weeks, and seemingly that extends to his off-screen persona too.

When asked by TMZ what he thought of John Cena missing Crown Jewel, he couldn't resist a dig, saying: "Does he still wrestle? I didn't know he pulled out."

Rousey #1 in PWI's annual poll

Ronda Rousey is undefeated in WWE, holds the Raw women's championship and can now add another accolade to her CV - a number one ranking in Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

The long-running wrestling magazine regularly runs down the top 100 female wrestlers in the world, based on wins and losses above several other factors.

Rousey, with a perfect 10-0 record in her WWE career, sits top of the pile.

Lynch continues with her social media 'straight fire'...

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Crown Jewel!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Evolution and Crown Jewel!

Watch on NOW TV

Watch the action with a Sky Sports Pass

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2018 Sky UK