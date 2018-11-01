The WWE Gossip column

All of the latest gossip, news and speculation from inside WWE and around the world of sports entertainment.

Orton: Does Cena still wrestle?

Randy Orton has made villainy the cornerstone of his character in recent weeks, and seemingly that extends to his off-screen persona too.

When asked by TMZ what he thought of John Cena missing Crown Jewel, he couldn't resist a dig, saying: "Does he still wrestle? I didn't know he pulled out."

Rousey #1 in PWI's annual poll

Ronda Rousey is undefeated in WWE, holds the Raw women's championship and can now add another accolade to her CV - a number one ranking in Pro Wrestling Illustrated.

The long-running wrestling magazine regularly runs down the top 100 female wrestlers in the world, based on wins and losses above several other factors.

Rousey, with a perfect 10-0 record in her WWE career, sits top of the pile.

Lynch continues with her social media 'straight fire'...