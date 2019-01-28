Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast: Royal Rumble review!

The Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast team break down Sunday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view

The Lock Up team are in Phoenix for a match-by-match analysis of the Royal Rumble with some exclusive interviews thrown in!

Sky Sports WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined by Tech Guy TJ to run through WWE's first big event of 2019 and the first step on the road to WrestleMania.

Find out who came out on top in the predictions stakes and how guest guesser Aaron Chalmers did when he took on the team in calling the key contests at Chase Field.

Our team took their seats at the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and were given a unique arena perspective as the action unfolded.

Nia Jax provided a controversial Royal Rumble moment - listen to what the Lock Up team made of it

They were also treated to several intimidate interviews with members of the WWE talent and you can hear what Daniel Bryan, Ember Moon, Baron Corbin and Elias had to say to the Sky Sports lads.

They also take a deep dive into the controversial inclusion of Nia Jax in the men's Royal Rumble and make their picks for the best match and MVP of the night.

Click here to listen to this super special Royal Rumble reaction show now!