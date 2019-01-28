WATCH: Randy Orton RKOs Nia Jax after she enters men's Royal Rumble!

1:01 Nia Jax made her presence felt by entering the men's Royal Rumble, but was meet with an RKO from Randy Orton Nia Jax made her presence felt by entering the men's Royal Rumble, but was meet with an RKO from Randy Orton

Nia Jax is always keen to stress she's "not like most girls" but it was a modus operandi which did not do her too many favours when she decided to enter the men's Royal Rumble on Sunday night.

Having come up short in the women's version of the 30-person elimination extravaganza - she entered at #29 but was thrown out by Becky Lynch - Jax chanced her arm with the men.

First she attacked R-Truth, launching him into the stage area with such ferocity that he was unable to continue and his priceless #30 spot was taken by former women's champion Jax.

The dominance continued in the ring too, as Jax put her power to good use against the opposite sex and making an elimination - Mustafa Ali.

But the boys decided enough was enough and joined forces to nullify Nia, with Dolph Ziggler beginning the assault with a superkick and Rey Mysterio nailing a 619.

The most vicious was saved for last, however, with Orton approaching Jax in his typically viper-esque way before planting her with his trademark RKO as the crowd roared its approval.

