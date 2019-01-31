VOTE: What was your favourite Royal Rumble match?

2:38 Was the women's Royal Rumble your favourite match on Sunday night? Let us know using our poll! Was the women's Royal Rumble your favourite match on Sunday night? Let us know using our poll!

The dust has now settled on the Royal Rumble - and we want to know which match you thought was the best.

WWE kicked off 2019 with a bang with a jam-packed card at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sunday night as the road to WrestleMania 35 started.

As well as the two Rumbles themselves - which were full of high drama as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins secured title matches at the biggest event of the year - there were also five title matches.

Daniel Bryan defended his WWE title against AJ Styles while Brock Lesnar put the Universal championship on the line against Finn Balor.

In the women's division, Lynch challenged for Asuka's SmackDown title while Ronda Rousey faced the challenge of Sasha Banks for her Raw championship.

There was tag action as Sheamus and Cesaro defended the SmackDown belts against The Miz and Shane McMahon on a hectic night of WWE action.

