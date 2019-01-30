Dean Ambrose to leave WWE in April following WrestleMania 35

Dean Ambrose will leave WWE after WrestleMania

WWE has confirmed Dean Ambrose will leave the company in April.

The Shield member, whose real name in Jonathan Good, has come to terms on his release and will depart WWE after WrestleMania.

A brief statement read: "We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

Back in October, moments after their emotional Raw Tag Team Title victory, Ambrose turned on Shield brother Seth Rollins.

Ambrose joined WWE developmental in 2011 after establishing himself on the independent scene as Jon Moxley and was introduced alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins as The Shield at the 2012 Survivor Series.

He then went on to become a Grand Slam champion and most recently held the Intercontinental title, winning it from long-term friend and rival Rollins before losing it to Bobby Lashley.

Ambrose, whose real-life wife Renee Young is currently a commentator on Raw, featured in the Royal Rumble on Sunday night and was eliminated by NXT star Aleister Black.