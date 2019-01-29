Brock Lesnar hits Seth Rollins with six F-5s

Brock Lesnar brutalised Seth Rollins with six F-5s on WWE Raw on Monday night.

The duo are set for a WrestleMania collision course with Lesnar's Universal championship at stake, after Rollins earned an opportunity by winning the Royal Rumble.

Rollins was entitled to choose either Lesnar or Daniel Bryan - his decision was clear on Raw, but resulted in a painful night.

Lesnar's adviser Paul Heyman had previously been trying to convince Rollins to turn his attention towards Bryan, but failed.

But Rollins was left ruing his decision when Lesnar hit him with six versions of his trademark move.

