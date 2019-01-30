WWE: Ember Moon to have elbow surgery

0:52 Ember Moon lasted for more than 52 minutes in Sunday's Royal Rumble but is now set for a spell out of action Ember Moon lasted for more than 52 minutes in Sunday's Royal Rumble but is now set for a spell out of action

Raw superstar Ember Moon will have surgery on an elbow injury, WWE has confirmed.

It is not known when the injury was sustained by Moon, who entered Sunday night's Royal Rumble at #6 and lasted for more than 52 minutes as one of its anchor performers.

"Sadly, I messed up my elbow really bad and now I have to have immediate surgery," Moon told WWE.com in a backstage interview.

"It's hard to be here right now and see everyone compete knowing I'm on the shelf. And I don't know how long, but it is a while."

In an interview with Sky Sports prior to the Rumble, Moon had hinted she could be in line for an 'evolution' in the coming weeks but those plans will presumably now be put on ice.

"I definitely think we're all taking strides to get where we need to get," she said on Sunday. "I'm still being patient but things are moving for me and I think soon you'll see an evolution of Ember Moon."