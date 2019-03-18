WATCH: HBK & Razor rewatch famous WrestleMania X ladder match

5:42 Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon rewatch their iconic WrestleMania X Ladder Match together. Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon rewatch their iconic WrestleMania X Ladder Match together.

Join Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon as they rewatch their iconic WrestleMania X Ladder Match together.

The Heartbreak Kid and The Bad Guy, better known these days as Scott Hall, set a new standard for brutality - at least in the WWF - when they squared off for the Intercontinental title in the company's first ladder match was back in 1994.

While stipulation matches had been commonplace in regional territories around the United States, this was the first time such a bought had taken place on the 'grandest stage of them all' - and in New York's Madison Square Garden, no less.

Ladder matches would become the gimmick of choice in the following years and their legacy endures today, with the added variation of the Money In The Bank briefcase providing the extra ingredient for the annual Money In The Bank matches.

"We didn't know how it was going to come across on pay-per-view," recalls Michaels. "This really was our maiden voyage for this match.

"We'd had a couple of these matches on the road but for some things I was just winging it."

Hall added: "It worked. The people were going wild for it."

Rewatch the famous match alongside HBK and Razor by clicking on the video above.