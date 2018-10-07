WATCH: Undertaker slams Shawn Michaels through a table at Super Show-Down!

The Undertaker chokeslammed Shawn Michaels through a table at the WWE event in Australia on Saturday

The match between Triple H and The Undertaker was always likely to be mayhem when it was changed to a no-disqualification contest at the last moment.

Clashing for the final time at Super Show-Down in front of more than 70,000 fans in the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the two veteran superstars left nothing behind.

Triple H had Shawn Michaels in his corner and Undertaker was seconded by his Brother of Destruction, Kane. Both men had an influence on the match.

It had something of everything - sledgehammers, chairs, tables, Tombstones and Pedigrees.

It also saw Michaels experience something no man of any age should, let alone a decorated ex-professional who has not competed in the squared circle since 2010.

Words do not really do it justice, so click on the video above to watch the moment The Dead Man made his mark on The Heartbreak Kid.

