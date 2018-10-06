Undertaker and Kane cause chaos at WWE Super Show-Down

2:06 Watch the best moments from WWE Super Show-Down from the Melbourne Cricket Ground Watch the best moments from WWE Super Show-Down from the Melbourne Cricket Ground

WWE Super Show-Down ended in chaos after a dramatic main-event match between Triple H and The Undertaker.

In what was billed as the 'last ever match' between the pair, and one altered to a no-disqualification contest at the last minute, The Game came out on top by pinning Taker after interference from Shawn Michaels.

Michaels dropped The Dead Man with a Sweet Chin Music which Triple H turned into a Pedigree for a clean victory in a long match which included lots of near-falls and weapons.

AJ Styles walked away from Melbourne battered and bruised - but still WWE champion

After it, WWE's COO extended his hand to Undertaker and it was accepted, with all four men accepting a standing ovation from the Melbourne crowd as they raised their hands in the ring.

But Undertaker blindsided Triple H and gave him a Tombstone before giving Michaels a chokeslam through the commentary desk.

Daniel Bryan scored a rapid-fire win over The Miz to earn a WWE title shot

The Brothers of Destruction then made their exit to the sounds of Undertaker's music, with speculation about a return match now likely to increase enormously.

There was just one title change at the event, with Melbourne's own Buddy Murphy beating Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight championship.

The Shield made it through a near-miss in their win over the Dogs of War

AJ Styles retained the WWE title in a brutal match against Samoa Joe and will next face Daniel Bryan - at Crown Jewel - after he beat The Miz in a number one contender's match.

Becky Lynch lost her SmackDown women's championship match to Charlotte Flair, but by disqualification meaning she keeps the title, and The New Day retained the blue brand's tag straps against The Bar.

Ronda Rousey remains unbeaten in WWE after joining forces with the Bella Twins to beat the Riott Squad

The Shield overcame an accidental Superman punch by Roman Reigns to Dean Ambrose to see off the Dogs of War and Ronda Rousey led the Bella Twins to a six-woman tag win over the Riott Squad.

John Cena's in-ring appearance was a brief but effective one as he teamed with Bobby Lashley to beat Kevin Owens and Elias, and there was another home-town victory with the IIconics beating Naomi and Asuka.

Replays of WWE Super Show-Down are available Sunday October 7 to Tuesday October 9, at 10am, 3pm, 8pm and 1am.