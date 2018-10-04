D-Generation X: The 10 best moments of one of WWE's biggest factions

5:48 D-Generation X duo Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been reunited in WWE recently D-Generation X duo Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been reunited in WWE recently

There may be fewer hairs on the heads of Triple H and Shawn Michaels these days, but their D-Generation X brotherhood remains fully intact.

The Game raced to the rescue of his best friend on Monday Night Raw this week with The Undertaker and Kane having appeared in the ring ready to wreak havoc.

It was an interlude which proved in vain as the DX duo ate twin chokeslams from the Brothers of Destruction.

Michaels will be in Triple H's corner for his huge match with The Undertaker at Super Show-Down on Saturday morning, while the Dead Man will have The Big Red Machine for company.

The contest has led to speculation Michaels may be returning to the ring for one final match, having been retired since losing to The Undertaker back in 2010.

In honour of the reunion between Trips and Shawn, we have put together 10 great moments from the world of D-Generation X, a faction who were one of the most-loved in WWE history and whose run may not be over just yet...