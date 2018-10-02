WWE Raw: Undertaker and Kane take out Shawn Michaels and Triple H

The Undertaker and Kane were reunited on Raw as they took out Shawn Michaels and Triple H with twin chokeslams.

The Game and The Phenom will go head-to-head in a singles match at Super Show-Down in Melbourne on Saturday morning, an event which can be seen live on Sky Sports Box Office.

But they gave fans a preview of what to expect in the Melbourne Cricket Ground with a four-way collision on last night's Raw.

Michaels was due to talk about the update to Saturday's match, which sees Kane in The Undertaker's corner in the same way he will be providing back-up for his best friend Triple H.

However, the Big Red Machine hit the ring and attacked HBK, with Undertaker joining the assault before Triple H sprinted down the ramp in a bid to save his former D-Generation X colleague.

Things went from bad to worse for the pair, however, with the Brothers of Destruction getting on top and leaving them lying with a pair of huge chokeslams.

Ambrose proves his Shield loyalty

As the only member of The Shield without championship gold around his waist, Dean Ambrose was offered a title shot against either Universal champion Roman Reigns or Intercontinental champion Seth Rollins by acting general manager Baron Corbin.

There was a third option - a singles match with Braun Strowman - and that's what Ambrose ended up with after he made a fourth suggestion, a match between himself and Corbin.

Ambrose fought hard against Strowman but the Monster Among Men got on top until Reigns and Rollins hit the ring to rescue their Shield brother, an interjection which led to them facing Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in singles matches.

Kevin Owens and Elias drew some major heat from the Seattle crowd at last night's Raw

Elias and Kevin Owens upset Seattle fans

Elias and Kevin Owens elicited one of the loudest and longest periods of booing from a crowd in several years with their comments to the audience in the Key Arena in Seattle.

It has become commonplace for Elias to insult the local sports teams wherever he visits with Raw, but he went a step further by making a comment about the controversial move of Seattle's basketball team to Oklahoma City in 2008, which led to fan protests and legal actions.

From that point on, the heel duo struggled to complete their promo as genuine heat rained down on them from the stands for the remainder of the segment.