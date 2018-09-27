Triple H v Undertaker: Top 10 moments of this epic rivalry

5:11 The Undertaker and Triple H have clashed many times in their 21-year rivalry - often with brutal consequences The Undertaker and Triple H have clashed many times in their 21-year rivalry - often with brutal consequences

The rivalry between Triple H and The Undertaker - which will resume at Super Show-Down - has spanned three decades and countless matches.

The pair first went head-to-head in 1997 in a series of matches which were the cornerstone of the Raw is War era - and featured plenty of casket matches.

They have competed for world heavyweight championships and often simply pride through a 21-year rivalry which has led to some of the bloodiest and most brutal matches in WWE history.

On October 6, they will square off for the final time at the Super Show-Down event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, live on Sky Sports Arena at 10am, and where The Game will have Shawn Michaels in his corner and Undertaker will be seconded by Kane.

And, to warm up for that event, we've compiled the 10 best moments of one of the most famous and most-enjoyed rivalries in pro wrestling.

Click on the video above to check out the best bits of this feud and to let the carnage commence!