Saudi Arabia to host WWE Crown Jewel in November

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel in November

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for a Sky Sports Box Office event on November 2, with a triple threat Universal title match top of the bill.

As with the Greatest Royal Rumble, which was broadcast live from Jeddah in April, the event will take place on a Friday evening, this time from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

The main event of the show will be a three-way match between current Universal champion Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar.

It will also include the 'WWE World Cup', which is described as a "tournament to determine the best in the world".

In their statement confirming the event, WWE said: "General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia invite the world to celebrate this signature event.

"Following WWE's sold-out Greatest Royal Rumble in Jeddah in April, this is the second event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."