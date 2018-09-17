WATCH: Best of the Hell In A Cell matches

1:14 There were plenty of memorable moments in last night's Hell In A Cell matches - check out the best of them in our highlights package

There was no shortage of drama and awe-inspiring action in the two Hell In A Cell matches at the WWE event of the same name on Sunday night.

The show was bookended by Cell matches, with Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton opening it and Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman wrapping up the night.

Both matches were dramatic - for quite different reasons - and had plenty of incidents which will live long in the memory.

We've been back through the footage to bring you a highlights reel of the best - and the most painful - that the match type has to offer!

Click on the video above to check it out, and click here to book replays on Sky Sports Box Office.