WATCH: Dolph Ziggler & Seth Rollins fall off Hell In A Cell

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler were left battered and bruised after falling off the Hell In A Cell structure last night.

Somebody usually takes a fall from the giant cage and on this occasion, the pain was doubled by the fact that both men went through separate commentary desks.

In fairness, neither should have been out there. First Ziggler and Drew McIntyre came to ringside to interfere in the main event between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, and then Rollins and Dean Ambrose came out to head them off.

It was an epic moment on a night of high drama as WWE took the Cell to the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Jeff Hardy also left the ring on a stretcher after going through a table - from the ceiling of the Cell - in his match against Randy Orton.

And there was plenty more action on a stacked card which ran into the early hours of Monday morning but can be seen in its entirety on Sky Sports Box Office.