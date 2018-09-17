Brock Lesnar invades Hell In A Cell in controversial finish to main event match

0:46 Lesnar interferes and smashes through cell door Lesnar interferes and smashes through cell door

Hell In A Cell concluded in enormously controversial circumstances as Brock Lesnar interrupted the main event between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

The Beast returned and laid out both competitors, leading to a non-finish in the Universal title bout in San Antonio. Paul Heyman also pepper-sprayed special guest referee Mick Foley, and Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler fell off the side of the Cell and through an announce table in a wild conclusion to the final match of the event.

The WWE title match between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe also ended in controversial circumstances with Styles retaining the title after pinning Joe.

Samoa Joe felt he was robbed in his WWE title match against AJ Styles

But replays showed the champion had tapped from Joe's Coquina Clutch before the referee counted three, to the fury of the challenger.

In the night's other Cell match, Randy Orton came out on top after Jeff Hardy fell from the top of the cage while attempting a swanton bomb.

Hardy fell through a table and, after being pinned by Orton, was treated by medics before leaving the ring on a stretcher.

Becky Lynch captured her second SmackDown title after beating Charlotte Flair less than one month after she won the belt at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch captured the SmackDown women's championship from Charlotte Flair

Lynch had isolated and injured Flair's left arm during the match but won it with a roll-through pin after a Spear attempt by the champion.

The Raw women's championship remains in the possession of Ronda Rousey after she forced Alexa Bliss to tap out to her trademark armbar finisher.

Bliss targets Rousey's ribs

Bliss had some periods of dominance as she targeted Rousey's injured ribs but ultimately came up short in her contractual rematch.

Ziggler and Drew McIntyre retained the Raw tag titles in a superb match against Rollins and Dean Ambrose which was possibly the best of the evening, and may even be a match-of-the-year contender.

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler retained the Raw tag titles in an excellent match against Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

Rollins had Ziggler beat but McIntyre levelled him with a Claymore Kick as he attempted a Falcon Arrow and then slumped across him for the three-count.

Brie Bella saw victory slip through her fingers when Maryse reversed her roll-up pin to collect a victory for her and The Miz in an inter-gender match which also included Daniel Bryan.

In the only pre-show match of the night, The New Day retained the SmackDown tag team titles after Kofi Kingston pinned Aiden English following a Trouble in Paradise.

