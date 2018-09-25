WWE News

WATCH: Triple H sings happy birthday to Stephanie McMahon

Last Updated: 25/09/18 9:07am
0:41
Triple H wished Stephanie McMahon a happy birthday in a special way during last night's Raw
Triple H wished Stephanie McMahon a happy birthday in a special way during last night's Raw

Triple H gave his wife Stephanie McMahon a very special birthday present last night - singing Happy Birthday to her live on Raw.

The ultimate WWE power couple shared the ring to mark Steph's 42nd birthday, albeit during one of the show's commercial breaks.

Trips even got the two cameramen to join in the song and, perhaps even more incredibly, some of the crowd also sang along.

Relive this special WWE moment by clicking on the video above!

