WWE Raw: The Shield stand tall despite efforts to divide them

Braun Strowman and his crew failed in their attempts to convince Dean Ambrose to leave The Shield and join their side of the war.

The Hounds of Justice are no strangers to discord from within, having undergone a memorable betrayal-based break-up a few years ago.

Knowing that, Strowman - alongside the Raw tag team champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre - attempted to drive a wedge between Ambrose and his colleagues by reminding him that he was the only Shield member without a title belt around his waist.

Their argument was that they could help him take the Intercontinental strap from Seth Rollins, and while there is a degree of logic to such a proposal, it was not one the Lunatic Fringe was ready to buy into.

To underline the point, The Shield then picked up a very useful win in a six-man match against the Authors of Pain and Baron Corbin which included some typically hard-hitting action and was watched - notably - by Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre.

Big win for the Riott Squad

The scheduled singles match between Ruby Riott and Brie Bella was switched to a triple-tag which paired Brie with her sister Nikki and Natalya, and Ruby with her Riott Squad members Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans. Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight. ❤️ -B — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) September 25, 2018

Morgan was injured during the match, being forced to leave it for treatment after being caught with a Yes Kick to the face by Bella, leaving the Squad short-handed.

But they made light of that setback to pick up a big win when Riott capitalised on some sluggish thinking by Natalya - who had Logan in a Sharpshooter despite her tagging out - with a Riott Kick doing the business.

Revival come up narrowly short

The Revival underlined their position as Raw tag team champions-in-waiting with another strong in-ring display which was not enough to unseat the current title holders, Ziggler and McIntyre.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder utilised their trademark 'old school' wrestling style to isolate Ziggler in their corner and methodically beat him down in the retro style of their influences.

But McIntyre is a major force to be reckoned with and when he was eventually tagged in, managed to man-handle both of his opponents and set up the Claymore-Zig Zag for a victory to end a noble effort by a team who twice won the NXT tag titles before their move to the main roster.