Bobby Lashley: Brock Lesnar fight 'needs to happen'

Bobby Lashley remains in the hunt for a WWE match against Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley says a WWE match between him and Brock Lesnar "needs to happen".

Lashley, who returned to the company at the Raw after WrestleMania in April, seemed on course to face The Beast at one point after he beat Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules in July.

Both Lashley and Lesnar have a background in mixed martial arts, which only increased speculation that the two were on a collision course.

But Reigns then beat Lashley in a number one contender's match and ultimately dethroned Lesnar for the WWE Universal title at SummerSlam last month.

Brock Lesnar gatecrashed the Hell In A Cell main event to attack Braun Strowman and WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns

"Ever since I came into WWE, there's always been that comparison, and our paths have never crossed," Lashley told The Big J Show on KRSQ Hot 101.9.

"I'm waiting for it to happen. I think so many other people are so also. It's something that's going to be electric, it's something that needs to happen."

Lesnar made an explosive return to WWE when he interfered in the main event match between Reigns and Braun Strowman at Hell In A Cell and the three will face off at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.