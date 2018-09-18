WWE Raw: Undertaker gets Kane back-up for Triple H match in Australia

4:51 The Undertaker delivered a devastating verbal attack on Triple H on last night's Raw The Undertaker delivered a devastating verbal attack on Triple H on last night's Raw

The Undertaker confirmed on Raw that he will have Kane in his corner for his match against Triple H in Melbourne.

The Dead Man made his second appearance on the Monday night show in the past month to issue a response to The Game's claims regarding their scheduled match at Super Show-Down on October 6.

Taker said he was not concerned that Shawn Michaels would be in Triple H's corner in Australia because he would have his brother Kane alongside him for what will be the final match between the two.

He then vowed to not only take Triple H's career but also his soul as he promised his opponent would "rest in peace".

Corbin comes up short against Reigns

In what was a gross abuse of his powers, acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin not only gave himself a Universal title match against Roman Reigns, he then restarted said match under no-disqualification rules when things started to go against him.

With that advantage - and the help of a steel chair - Corbin got himself in a winning position against Raw's top man.

But the arrival at ringside of Braun Strowman and his acolytes Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre did not seem to help, instead they drew out Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins, and the presence of The Shield was enough to distract Corbin and allow Reigns to hit a huge Spear for the win.

Rollins and Ziggler defy injuries

'Fresh' from their epic Hell In A Cell match - and fall from the Cell later in the night - Ziggler took on Rollins in a match for the latter's Intercontinental title.

Both men showed signs of fatigue from their Sunday-night work, notably when Rollins failed to complete his superplex-into-Falcon Arrow spot, leading to a near fall for Ziggler via a roll-up.

But Rollins was able to hold on to his gold, delivering a Stomp to see off Ziggler as both men ended the match down on the mat.

Bellas to the rescue for Rousey

Having seen off Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey issued an open challenge for her title to the women's division and eyebrows were raised when the entrance music of her best friend Natalya sounded.

But Natalya was in no position to be making the challenge, being dragged out by the Riott Squad, who proceeded to launch a three-on-one attack on the champ which included a picture-perfect Spear by Ruby Riott.

The odds were evened up, however, when the Bella twins came out to back up Rousey and ensure the heels were run off, with Ruby taking a big Samoan Drop from the title-holder.